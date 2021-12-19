Allender looks to meet with homeless organization to discuss use of the Memorial Park bandshell

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is still looking to meet with the organization that helps feed the homeless at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

The controversy began a few weeks ago when Allender complained about the bandshell area becoming a campsite for the homeless. The Area is the site of a Friday evening feed for the homeless organized by a group advocating for members of the homeless indigenous community.

Allender stands by his assertion that it was never his intent for the feed to be shut down, and has continued his communication with the group.

”We’re trying to find a time when we can get together and visit. But still, the fact remains that there’s been no effort on my part to put an end to this Friday afternoon meal.”

Allender said that it’s his intent to find a solution beneficial to both parties.

