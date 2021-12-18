Tips needed in early morning shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help.

According to their social media accounts, police say a shooting near Main and 9th Streets left one man injured. They say those injuries are not life threatening.

Police also say they are still working to determine exactly what happened, but as of Saturday morning, they believe the shooting happened as a result of what they call an “altercation.” They are asking anyone with information to contact the police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

