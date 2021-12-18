Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, December 17, Part Two

Douglas girls hosts Stevens, Sabres at home against Bozeman
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots girls basketball team looked to capture their second home victory of the season as they hosted Rapid City Stevens. Plus, the Badlands Sabres return to their home ice to take on the Bozeman Icedogs. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.

