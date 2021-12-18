Chilly start to the weekend, but much warmer Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits for some, but the majority of the area will end up below zero. While the winds will be light, any gust will make temperatures feel well below zero.

It’ll stay chilly for most of Saturday. Highs will be in the 20s for many, but a few could reach the 30s by afternoon. Sunny skies are expected to start the weekend. Much warmer air moves in by Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures drop down into the 20s once again on Monday, but we’re back to near 40° on Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the 40s on Wednesday, will fall back into the 30s on Thursday, then return to the 40s by Christmas Eve on Friday. Christmas Day looks to have temperatures near or slightly above normal and the mild temperatures continue into Sunday.

