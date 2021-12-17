Advertisement

In Rapid City, tribal leaders discuss treaty rights as the LNI proceeds

While several young indigenous athletes are competing at The Monument for the Lakota Nation Invitational, conversations are taking place at the nearby Holiday Inn on tribal treaty rights.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tribal leaders, elders, and scholars are gathering in Rapid City this week during the Lakota Nation Invitational to discuss issues related to sovereignty.

A lot of these issues are related to youth empowerment.

While several young indigenous athletes are competing at The Monument for the Lakota Nation Invitational, conversations are taking place at the nearby Holiday Inn on tribal treaty rights.

The Oceti Sakowin meeting takes place every year at the same time as the LNI to discuss how tribes can cooperate with the U.S. government on sovereignty and other crucial issues.

Delegate Wendell W. Yellow Bull said that it’s appropriate to hold the conference at the same time as the LNI because these are the issues the youth will have to deal with in the future as well.

“They’re going to demonstrate their abilities at the tournament, and that’s the empowerment of what Oceti Sakowin wants to improve upon more and more.”

Earlier this year, the tribal nations drafted a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the issues they’re bringing to the forefront. So far, the White House hasn’t responded to the request.

Rosebud Tribal Elder Victor Douville is disappointed and said that the issues Native people face now, are too pressing for the federal government to stand by.

“The things down here that are going on are causing a lot of people to die,” Douville said. “People are so impoverished that it’s hard to survive in our Lakota world.”

Some of the other subjects being discussed are adequate health care and environmental action.

