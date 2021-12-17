Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine
RCAS closes schools due to threat.
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
East Highway 44 BLOCKED

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5
Kim Potter, on trial in the killing of Daunte Wright, talks about the traffic stop that led to...
Potter: 'It just went chaotic and I shot him'
Pedestrian hit and killed early Friday morning near Sheridan
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer
Maya and Charlotte are students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home