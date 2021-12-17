Light snow, strong winds and very cold air on tap Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be chilly tonight with lows falling into the teens. Scattered clouds will pass through the area and some snow showers will be falling over near the Big Horns by time we start the day.

Temperatures will increase through the morning, but start to fall midday and through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers passing through. Accumulations will be rather light, though some isolated spots in Wyoming and the hills could get up to an inch or so. With this system passing through, the wind will be strong. Gusts up to 45 mph will be likely at times. With temperatures falling through the afternoon, it could feel well below zero by dinnertime Friday.

Saturday will be chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s, but skies will be mostly sunny. We keep the sunshine for Sunday and temperatures warm up nicely! We will have highs ranging from the 40s to the 50s.

The week leading up to Christmas will have temperatures pretty close to normal, with highs in the 30s and low 40s at times. Partly cloudy skies are expected much of the week. An early peek into Christmas shows some above normal temperatures possible. Stay tuned for further updates!

