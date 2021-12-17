Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lead Police Department help FBI arrest alleged spy.
Lead man arrested on federal espionage charges
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine
RCAS closes schools due to threat.
Threat prompts RCAS to close its schools
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
East Highway 44 BLOCKED

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is on trial over the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: President Joe Biden gives commencement address at SC State University