RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, December 16, The Salvation Army received one of its traditional gold coins wrapped in a dollar bill. It is a 1oz. American Buffalo Gold Coin. The giving of gold to the Black Hills red kettle campaign has been a long-standing tradition now for 21 years. The Gold Coin was dropped in a kettle at Baken Park in Rapid City. “The estimated value of the coin is $1,811.00.

Each year, The Salvation Army posts bell ringers at kettle locations from Friday before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Bell Ringers do not work on Sundays. As Sunday is a day of worship for The Salvation Army, and during the Advent season a time for remembering the greatest act of giving ever - the birth of the Christ child.

Major Jerry O’Neil said, our Christmas Campaign goal is $438,000, with the goal for the kettles portion being $188,000, and the balance of $250,000 coming in through mail in donations. To date The Salvation Army has raised 48% of goal.

“There are still opportunities to give” (sites Major Jerry O’Neil – Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army). There are many countertop kettle locations that will be there until New Year’s, and there is still time to mail year end donations to: The Salvation Army, 405 N. Cherry Ave. Rapid City, SD. 57701.

Funds raised locally are used at Christmas time to provide food for families and individuals, and toys for children, and used throughout the year to provide other basic financial and material assistance of food, clothing, household items, utility assistance, and more to those in our community in need.

About The Salvation Army

Founded by William and Catherine Booth in London, England in 1865, The Salvation Army is a Christian, non-profit organization dedicated to serving people in need without discrimination. The Salvation Army currently serves humanity in 131 countries, has been serving Western South Dakota since 1907; and is a founding member agency of the United Way.

