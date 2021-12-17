Advertisement

Cold and Blustery Today; Quiet weather this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front and upper level disturbance will bring gusty winds and cold temperatures today. Highs will be this morning, then falling temperatures can be expected this afternoon. A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible, mostly in northeast Wyoming, the northern hills and northwest South Dakota.

Very cold temperatures can be expected tonight with lows in the single digits, even below zero in spots. Saturday will be chilly, but warmer air returns Sunday.

Right now, it looks as if we’ll see dry weather with seasonable temperatures next week - no winter storms on the way.

