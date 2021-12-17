Advertisement

As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army makes a contribution push

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an annual tradition to see those iconic red kettles outside of stores this time of year.

Major Jerry O’Neil with the Salvation Army of the Black Hills said that the kettle campaign is the largest yearly fundraising event for the organization.

He said, however, that because of weather and other factors, they’re not seeing as many donations come in this year.

He adds that finding kettle volunteers has also been a struggle.

”This year’s been challenging for a lot of different reasons, to be able to get bell-ringers and volunteers and things like that,” O’Neil said. “Were continuing to reach out and look for folks that can do that. Sometimes, we’re not able to cover the kettles, so that’s been a challenge.”

He wants to remind Black Hills residents that the kettles come down on Christmas Eve, so if you want to donate, do it sooner than later.

