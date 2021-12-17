Canyon Lake Elementary’s new HVAC system was rejected by the RCAS board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to not purchase a new HVAC system for Canyon Lake Elementary.

The new system would have cost $1.4 million and would have had to be up and running by the fall of 2022.

The school administration has been meeting over the past few weeks to put plans forward, should an emergency with the boiler occur during the rest of the year.

Both Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon and the head of Facilities, are warning against spending the money to fix the building, which already has a significant number of other problems.

Simon said that the district is still exploring other options for the future of the school.

