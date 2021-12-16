UPDATE: Traffic restricted in Fifth Street section due to water line break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews continue to work on the broken water line on Fifth Street.

Effective mid-day today Thursday, the southbound lanes of Fifth Street between St. Anne Street and St. Patrick Street will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes on Fifth Street between St. Anne Street and St. Patrick Street with traffic restricted to just one lane in each direction.

As crews continue to investigate the location of the break, there is still no timeline of when repairs will be completed or when traffic flow will be restored to its normal pattern.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the affected area or to use alternate routes in order to avoid delays. There is no water service disruption in the affected area but residents in the 1900 block of Fifth Street may be impacted by water service disruption once crews initiate repairs. Updates will be provided when available.

