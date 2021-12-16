Seraphim Theatrical is set to raise the curtain on Christmas Carol

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Local actors are set to bring a Christmas Classic to the local stage.

Their annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” premieres on Dec 16. The show follows a traditional adaptation of the classic novel -- surrounding infamous miser Ebeneezer Scrooge, and the three ghosts who visit him in an attempt to soften his heart and open his eyes.

The show’s director, David Scott, is ready to show the town what local actors can do.

And everyone involved hopes this play will put the audience into the holiday spirit.

“Every single one of these actors has come a long way. We don’t have just veteran actors, we have a good mix,” says, David Scott, Director,

“I hope they take away from this show. a sense of warmth and kindness towards your fellow man,” says, Matthew Vidal,

If you are interested in seeing this holiday classic, tickets are still available for the Dec 16 and 20 evening shows.

