Advertisement

Seasonably Chilly Today; A Bit Colder Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Near normal temperatures are expected today with sunshine and much lighter winds. Highs will generally be in the 30s this afternoon.

An upper level disturbance will bring colder temperatures and brisk winds Friday. Some light snow will be possible, mainly in northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. Up to 1/2″ is possible in these areas, mainly tomorrow morning. Highs will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Saturday will be cool, but much milder temperatures can be expected on Sunday.

Then seasonably cool air returns early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Highway 44 BLOCKED
High winds blow over fifth wheeler
Tucson High's Troy Iturralde is battling Stage 4 testicular cancer and wants others to know the...
High school athlete battles testicular cancer, wants others to know the warning signs
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants
consignment
Local Business Owner Donates Her Store To a Good Cause

Latest News

Calm weather on tap Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Windy and Turning Much Colder Today with Blowing Snow
Windy weather on tap Wednesday, plus some light snow
High Wind Warnings in Effect
Very Mild Today; Windy and Much Colder Wednesday