One man’s life saved and in the crowd while the person who helped him received an award

Officer Kelly Braun was awarded the Sheriff’s Meritorious Service medal.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many employees at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were recognized.

The sheriff’s office held their annual July through December 2021 Promotions and Pinning Ceremony Thursday morning.

They started off with 5 to 25 years of service anniversary pins, then promotions, and led to medals of distinguished and meritorious service.

Correctional Officer, Kelly Braun received the Sheriff’s Meritorious Service for her off-duty response when she saw a woman struggling to lay an unconscious man on the ground.

She pulled over to help the woman and started CPR until medical professionals of the Rapid City and Black Hawk fire department arrived.

The man in need of help, Jose Vigil is grateful that officer Braun helped his daughter.

”It’s great to have dedicated officers, dedicated people that want and desire the best for the human population such as myself,” Jose Vigil said.

He credits Braun as a large part of why he’s still alive today.

