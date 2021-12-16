Advertisement

Good Morning Black Hills Deck the Halls Spectacular: getting you ready for the holidays

Getting you ready for the holidays!
Getting you ready for the holidays!(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bringing you all the Christmas spirit, the Deck the Halls Spectacular was packed full of original content from sharing our favorite holiday traditions, to do it yourself ugly Christmas sweaters, to what you can find for gifts in downtown Rapid City, to perfecting the technique of wrapping gifts or where you can go to have someone else wrap them for you! You can also catch a message from Santa as he uses the final days of preparation for the most wonderful day of the year, as well as catch a glimpse of some of the more than 100 light displays across Rapid City. Finally, we tried our hand at decorating sugar cookies and learning how to trim your Christmas tree in an elegant way.

You can find the live show at https://www.vuit.com/publishers/40/kevn-black-hills-fox/vod#vod:19932214. It will also post here on our website on Christmas Eve at 7 am.

