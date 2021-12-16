Educators gather in Rapid City to talk about indigenous education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into town, Native educators are taking the opportunity to hear from the public on the state of indigenous education.

The Lakota Nations Education Conference brings together teachers, administrators, and parents together at the Ramkota Inn through the rest of the week to discuss education policy.

The event also features art and culture vendors.

The President of the Stronghold Education Development Maurice Twiss said that it’s important that representatives from all educational outlets have their voices heard when it comes to Native education.

”It is kind of geared for Native American students, however, we have teachers, parents, administrators from all the schools in the whole state,” Twiss said. “So, it turns out as a good annual event that works out really well.”

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and the year before it saw over 900 attendees.

