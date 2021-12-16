Calm weather on tap Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will get cold tonight with many dropping into the teens. Some spots up north will see single digits. Winds will not be too strong, but enough to drop the wind chill values to near or below zero for many. Be sure to bundle up to start your Thursday!

We do have some sunshine to begin the day, but clouds will return during the middle of the day and afternoon. Highs will be near normal with nearly everyone in the 30s. Temperatures drop into the 20s for Friday with snow showers passing through the area. A dusting is possible for many, but those in Wyoming and the northern hills could get an inch or two out of this system.

The weekend starts off chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s, but we are warming up nicely for Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s for and even some in the 50s! We’re mostly sunny for Saturday, but scattered clouds pass through on Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies will be common next week with highs in the 30s for much of it.

