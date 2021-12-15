Advertisement

Very Windy and Turning Much Colder Today with Blowing Snow

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong cold front and upper level trough will bring high winds, colder temperatures and areas of snow and blowing snow today and this evening. Winds could gust to 70 miles per hour behind the front in western South Dakota this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be rather light, but an inch or two will fall in northeast WY, the northern hills and from Pine Ridge on east. Blowing snow will reduce visibility.

Much colder air moves in tonight and Thursday, but with clear skies and diminishing winds.

A weak disturbance might cause a few flurries to form Friday. A reinforcing shot of cold air will make Friday colder.

Warmer temperatures return later in the weekend.

