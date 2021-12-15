Advertisement

A holiday meal for city and county law enforcement

Lunch served for law enforcement
Lunch served for law enforcement(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are a time for giving and to reflect on what you’re thankful for.

At the public safety building in Rapid City, Jeff Holbrook and his wife looked for another way to say thank you to both the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department for the work they do every day for the community.

“We’re feeding the people who serve and protect us every day. Long hours, dangerous job, sometimes thankless. This is not being done by any political organizations. My wife and I just get a big joy out of doing this. Serving those who serve us,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook, with his own military background, understands how a thank you to those that serve can go a long way.

The meal included pasta and fried chicken which he says was not as labor-intensive as previous meals such as an authentic South Korean cuisine, but appreciated just the same by law enforcement.

”You know, we have such good community support here in Pennington County and we really appreciate it and the events like these really remind us of the people that we’re serving and how integral in the community and it makes us feel very good about what we do. We’re just greatly appreciative anytime somebody’s willing to put all the work and the effort that it takes into feeding our people and our staff really appreciate it. They talk about it for weeks afterward. They’re getting pretty use to Jeff and his wife’s cooking. This is, I think, the 3rd time they’ve fed us in the last year and it’s very special,” said Brian Mueller, Chief Deputy of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Highway 44 BLOCKED
Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants
Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Rapid City School Board hears plans for Canyon Lake Elementary

Latest News

A snowboarder at Terry Peak
Terry Peak slopes are officially open on a chilly and windy day, “Feels like nothing else is going on in the world.”
People from the community handed out gifts to elementary school students this holiday season.
These Santa helpers are making sure everyone makes the nice list this year
High winds blow over fifth wheeler
East Highway 44 BLOCKED