A holiday meal for city and county law enforcement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are a time for giving and to reflect on what you’re thankful for.

At the public safety building in Rapid City, Jeff Holbrook and his wife looked for another way to say thank you to both the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department for the work they do every day for the community.

“We’re feeding the people who serve and protect us every day. Long hours, dangerous job, sometimes thankless. This is not being done by any political organizations. My wife and I just get a big joy out of doing this. Serving those who serve us,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook, with his own military background, understands how a thank you to those that serve can go a long way.

The meal included pasta and fried chicken which he says was not as labor-intensive as previous meals such as an authentic South Korean cuisine, but appreciated just the same by law enforcement.

”You know, we have such good community support here in Pennington County and we really appreciate it and the events like these really remind us of the people that we’re serving and how integral in the community and it makes us feel very good about what we do. We’re just greatly appreciative anytime somebody’s willing to put all the work and the effort that it takes into feeding our people and our staff really appreciate it. They talk about it for weeks afterward. They’re getting pretty use to Jeff and his wife’s cooking. This is, I think, the 3rd time they’ve fed us in the last year and it’s very special,” said Brian Mueller, Chief Deputy of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

