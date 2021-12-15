Advertisement

FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment...
Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment overseas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released an investigative report Tuesday. It alleges four FBI officials solicited, procured and accepted sex from prostitutes while on duty in a foreign country and then lied about it.

The report says a fifth official also allegedly tried to pay for sex overseas and a sixth official is accused of knowing about what happened but not reporting it.

The allegations about all six unnamed agents violate Justice Department and FBI policies.

Two of the officials accused have resigned, two retired and one was removed during the investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General referred its report to the FBI for further action.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
LNI
Red carpet rolled out for Lakota Nation Invitational participants
Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment
The School District will build several new schools in the next decade in anticipation of...
Douglas School District will build a new high school anticipating student pop from Ellsworth B-21
Monument Health Custer Care Center.
Monument Health closing Custer Care Center

Latest News

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
California mops up after storm soaks state, triggers slides
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Calif. mudslides trap residents
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death