Advertisement

Windy weather on tap Wednesday, plus some light snow

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will fall below advisory/warning criteria overnight, but it will be breezy at times. Temperatures will be mild for many before a front passes through around daybreak.

Once the front passes through, cooler temperatures will take over and the winds will be howling. A High Wind Warning is in place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 60 mph are likely with higher gusts possible. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s through the day, ending up in the 20s by dinnertime for many. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sheridan County, where 3″-6″ of snow is expected, along with Carter County in Montana, and Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties in south central South Dakota. 1″-3″ will be possible there. Many other spots will pick up less than an inch.

Winds weaken Wednesday night. Some sunshine begins the day Thursday, but clouds will increase making it mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Friday will be chilly with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Isolated snow showers will pass through the area.

The weekend starts off with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will stay below normal, ranging from the 20s to 30s. Sunday will warm up a bit with highs in the 40s for many, but scattered clouds will be moving through the area.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Senate Leader defies House Speaker, releases names of impeachment petition signers
Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
Start your car the smart way in the mornings

Latest News

High Wind Warnings in Effect
Very Mild Today; Windy and Much Colder Wednesday
Windy weather into the middle of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm Start, Cold Finish with a Bit of Snow in Between
picture
Monday Sun Day. Then Wednesday Snow Day