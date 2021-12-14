Windy weather on tap Wednesday, plus some light snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will fall below advisory/warning criteria overnight, but it will be breezy at times. Temperatures will be mild for many before a front passes through around daybreak.

Once the front passes through, cooler temperatures will take over and the winds will be howling. A High Wind Warning is in place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 60 mph are likely with higher gusts possible. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s through the day, ending up in the 20s by dinnertime for many. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sheridan County, where 3″-6″ of snow is expected, along with Carter County in Montana, and Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties in south central South Dakota. 1″-3″ will be possible there. Many other spots will pick up less than an inch.

Winds weaken Wednesday night. Some sunshine begins the day Thursday, but clouds will increase making it mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Friday will be chilly with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Isolated snow showers will pass through the area.

The weekend starts off with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will stay below normal, ranging from the 20s to 30s. Sunday will warm up a bit with highs in the 40s for many, but scattered clouds will be moving through the area.

