Windy weather into the middle of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High winds are in the forecast tonight for the central and northern Black Hills, and parts of the foothills. High Wind Warnings include Lead, Deadwood, Sundance, Spearfish and more. Wind Advisories include Sturgis, Piedmont, Summerset & more. Gusts up to 50 mph possible within the advisory and up to 60 mph or higher for those within the warning. Lows tonight will range from the 20s to low 40s, depending on your location.

Windy weather will continue in the Black Hills through much of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for much of the region. Another storm system will move through the area Wednesday, but it will be much weaker than last week’s storm. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Sheridan and Carter Counties Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few inches will be possible there. Much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota will pick up less than an inch of snow. It will be windy though. Gusts will reach 50 mph in spots.

Temperatures will stay near normal Thursday with highs in the 30s for many. Friday will be cooler with some 20s on the map, along with a few flurries falling. The weekend will be near to slightly above normal with some sunshine Saturday and scattered cloud cover Sunday.

