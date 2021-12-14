Advertisement

Very Mild Today; Windy and Much Colder Wednesday

High Wind Warnings in Effect
High Wind Warnings in Effect
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably mild weather is expected today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Strong, gusty winds are likely early today around the Black Hills, with gusty winds likely for the rest of the area Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect.

Some snow will be possible late tonight into Wednesday across the region as a strong cold front and an upper level trough move across the northern plains. 1″ or less snow will be possible, with locally higher amounts in Sheridan County and in southeast Montana where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and seasonably cold.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Senate Leader defies House Speaker, releases names of impeachment petition signers
Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
Start your car the smart way in the mornings

Latest News

Windy weather into the middle of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm Start, Cold Finish with a Bit of Snow in Between
picture
Monday Sun Day. Then Wednesday Snow Day
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Getting warmer Sunday