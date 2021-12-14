South Dakota ranks low in holiday spirit study, will coal fill Rapid City stockings?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season has arrived and spirit is beginning to fill the air.

However, according to a recent survey done on all 50 states, South Dakota’s spirits fall relatively short compared to others.

The study tracked Christmas music searches, or even Christmas movie browsing, where everyone seems to have a favorite.

“A Christmas Story,” says Chris Hislip, a Lieutenant with the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office. “Mainly because when Ralphie gets his tongue stuck on the pole that’s pretty funny. That’s epic.”

Regardless, South Dakota actually relatively low on the list, which isn’t something Clancy Kingsbury, the Owner of Who’s Hobby House in Rapid City, has been noticing.

“Our experience here has everyone has been in the Christmas spirit,” says Kingsbury.

South Dakota ranked number 35 on the list, and one of the many ways the study was determined was through the amount of Christmas tree farms per capita, or people’s online shopping habits.

“It is surprising we were rated that low,” adds Kingsbury, because, “spirit has been radiating from customers. To me, it’s how people feel when they’re giving. When they’re buying something for someone they love, and they’re putting some thought into what’s really going to make them happy.”

Speaking of giving, the study also looked at charitable tendencies, which kick up around the holidays.

“I usually give the year around,” says Mike Burgee, from Black Hawk, “but I guess the Christmas spirit puts that giving spirit in a lot of people, and just become more generous around Christmas time.”

“We are a Toys for tots drop off location,” says Kingsbury. “It’s wonderful to see people come in and just pick out gifts that they know a young person will like and drop them in a box, that’s so amazing.”

It seems there’s an element of Christmas within everyone.

“I’m retirement age and I still wonder about Christmas,” says Burgee, “but the little kids especially. They’re full of wonder about a lot of things, and I think Christmas is probably something they’re really wondering about.”

“I enjoy it as much now as I did when I was a kid,” Kingsbury says. “I think Christmas is for every age.”

A person’s Christmas role just shifts slightly as time goes on.

“The little guys,” says Burgee. “Santa Clause is a big thing to them. When you’re grown up you become Santa Clause, I guess. Our part of Christmas is watching them.

“There’s always a little bit of mystery,” adds Kingsbury, “and it all kind of builds up through the month, until finally it arrives and all of the surprises come out.”

