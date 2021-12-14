Advertisement

Experts warn about holiday safety with COVID-19

The city of Princeton held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday after the event was...
The city of Princeton held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.(WFIE)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Different year, same issue: a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.

“We can expect similarly after the Christmas season is over,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health.

Unlike last year, two new COVID variants, Delta and Omicron, pose a new threat.

However, a new poll by the Associated Press shows the new Omicron Variant raises concern but not precautions for Americans.

“The Delta variant is highly transmissible. The new Omicron variant is also highly transmissible. It is here, in the United States, it’s going to be here and the chances are you’re taking a big risk,” said Kurra.

His advice? Mask up, avoid big crowds and try to stay out of closed spaces with poor ventilation.

“Please mask up, vaccinate if you can, if you’re already vaccinated, please take the booster,” said Kurra.

However, if you still plan on gathering with your family try and take a Covid test before making your way home for the holidays, especially if you plan on spending time around relatives older than 65.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen the death toll in the US. More than two-thirds are unfortunately in that age group 65 and older. If you are 65 and older, you are at extraordinary risk,” said Kurra.

At the end of the day, health officials want to encourage families to have a safe Christmas.

“Happy holidays, go get the shot, you can save lives,” said Kurra.

