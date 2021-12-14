Advertisement

Douglas School District will build a new high school anticipating student pop from Ellsworth B-21

The School District will build several new schools in the next decade in anticipation of...
The School District will build several new schools in the next decade in anticipation of student population increase.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The B-21 Bomber coming to Ellsworth in the mid 2020s is projecting to bring thousands to the area.

The Department of Defense predicts 1500 to 2000 of them will be students joining the Douglas School District.

Right now, the district is at near capacity, with 2,850 students.

Kevin Case, Douglas School District Superintendent, says this has led them to start planning to build new school’s in the area.

First on the list is building a new high school, which Case says will take about two years.

However, he says over the next seven years they’ll be attempting to build three elementary schools as well.

Case adds that the their middle school is currently over capacity, and once the new high school is built, what is now Douglas high school will become a middle school.

He says time is of the essence.

”We really have to think about timelines right now,” Case says, “making sure we’re ready when the influx comes in. We can’t wait for the influx to get here and have 24 to 30 months to get something built.”

He says the construction documents for the high school will be completed in the next couple of months, and adds they started talking about the vision for the elementary school’s next week. He says that phase will wrap up in 6 months.

Case says, while normally things like this would be locally funded, they’ll need to seek federal help for the 300-million dollar project.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD Senate Leader defies House Speaker, releases names of impeachment petition signers
Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
Start your car the smart way in the mornings

Latest News

Toy train making it rounds at Who's Hobby House.
South Dakota ranks low in holiday spirit study, will coal fill Rapid City stockings?
Mining Museum Banner in Lead, SD
Big plans in store for the Black Hills Mining Museum
Sara Frankenstein has been tabbed by South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch to provide...
Gosch tabs Rapid City lawyer for impeachment special counsel role
Gov. Noem Announces Fairness in Girls’ Sports Legislation