Blood supply needed during holidays: Vitalant shares upcoming donation opportunities

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving, and one opportunity to help the community could mean saving a life.

Vitalant needs blood donations all year long and that doesn’t stop around the holidays.

Tori Robbins, the communications manager for Vitalant, talks about the current supply and some upcoming events.

