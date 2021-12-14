Advertisement

58 new cases of COVID in Pennington County

(Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Tuesday, South Dakota has 717 new cases of COVID. There are currently 7,151 active cases in the state.

284 people are currently hospitalized.

South Dakota has now lost 2,411 people to the virus. Most recently, 1 person in Harding, 1 person in Lawrence, and 1 person in Pennington counties have passed away from the disease.

Bennett County has 3 new cases, Butte County has 8 new cases, Custer County has 5 new cases, Fall River has 8 new cases, Lawrence County has 13 new cases, Lyman County has 2 new cases, Meade County has 20 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 2 new cases, Pennington County has 58 new cases, and Todd County has 5 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.08% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 54.67% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series. These percentage numbers reflect a plateau in residents who are getting themselves vaccinated, with only fractions of percentage points changing each day.

