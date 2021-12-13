Advertisement

Thunder Valley community looks to expand Lakota immersion facility

The donation goal for the remodeling is just over $162 thousand.
The donation goal for the remodeling is just over $162 thousand.(Thunder Valley CDC)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THUNDER VALLEY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Thunder Valley Housing Development on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has provided affordable housing, and now it’s trying to expand its language education opportunities for the youth.

The community’s Lakota Montessori Immersion Program is set to revamp its building thanks to individual contributions. The donation goal for the remodeling is just over $162 thousand.

Manager of the Montessori Katherine Hunter said that while having a good classroom setting is important, it’s also essential to have the children speak Lakota in the home.

”Our parents are also learning different commands in Lakota and different things like how to say, ‘thanks’ to their child in Lakota rather than English.”

The program has already raised $17 thousand.

