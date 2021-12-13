Rapid City Red Cross volunteers take off to help with tornado damage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday night Deadly tornadoes ripped through six states; Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and two Rapid City volunteers are already there to help.

The two will be gone at least for the next two weeks. One Red Cross volunteer went to Kentucky on Sunday and the other left early Monday.

One volunteer will help people who have lost their homes find a safe shelter, while also providing food and resources to help get them back on their feet.

The second volunteer is distributing resources to those in need.

”When our volunteers deploy it benefits not only the people right now that are being impacted so they’ll be down there to bring comfort and hope to those people, get them back on their feet, just go through the whole recovery process, but while they’re down there they’re also going to learn a great deal and they’ll be able to bring that back to our chapter so in the event that we have some kind of catastrophe here in our local area, that we can then respond out and be better for that,” said Richard Smith, executive director at American Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota.

He says, across the six states, at least 260 people are in shelters and about 1,000 are without power.

Smith expects that number to rise.

The Red Cross in Rapid City is not accepting food or clothing due to the cost of shipping, if you’d like to donate 10 dollars to the Red Cross in their efforts for the tornadoes, you can text “RED CROSS” to 90999.

