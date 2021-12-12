Start your car the smart way in the mornings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Waking up in the morning to snow on the ground and chilly temperatures leaves the temptation to warm up your car before heading to work or school.

But, starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to steal it.

The Rapid City police department receives a number of vehicle thefts around the cold winter season because people leave their cars to warm up. But, there are ways you can avoid being in this situation.

“Our advice to people is if you’re going to warm up your car, find a way to secure it. Leaving an unsecured running car is very risky behavior, there are people in our community that will take advantage of that situation, that will see it as an opportunity to get a nice warm comfy ride to wherever they may need to go,” said Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist for Rapid City Police Department.

However, do not leave your car running inside a confined space like a garage.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.