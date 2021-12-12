Advertisement

Start your car the smart way in the mornings

starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to...
starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to steal it.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Waking up in the morning to snow on the ground and chilly temperatures leaves the temptation to warm up your car before heading to work or school.

But, starting your car and leaving it running unlocked also creates the temptation for others to steal it.

The Rapid City police department receives a number of vehicle thefts around the cold winter season because people leave their cars to warm up. But, there are ways you can avoid being in this situation.

“Our advice to people is if you’re going to warm up your car, find a way to secure it. Leaving an unsecured running car is very risky behavior, there are people in our community that will take advantage of that situation, that will see it as an opportunity to get a nice warm comfy ride to wherever they may need to go,” said Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist for Rapid City Police Department.

However, do not leave your car running inside a confined space like a garage.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
The SD Discovery Center in Pierre is considering the possibility of building a new facility to...
South Dakota Discovery Center looking to build new facility
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Pine Ridge school receives musical equipment donated by rock band
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fight involving a county sheriff that happened at a...
Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested
Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide

Latest News

Although the holidays are usually a time for giving, some people will just take.
Although the holidays are usually a time for giving, some people will just take.
Christmas tree at the Adams House
Christmas at the Historic Adams House lights up the holidays
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states