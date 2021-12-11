Weekend sunshine will help melt some snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The overperforming storm has moved out of the area and it left behind some big snow totals! As expected, the southern plains got hit the hardest. The totals were much higher than originally expected, though. Hot Springs picked up 20″ of snow! Hill City got 8.5″ and Custer picked up 7″. Downtown Rapid City received 7.0″ of snow, which was more than December’s monthly average. The 6.5″ of snow Rapid got today broke the previous daily record for snowfall of 3.5″ from back in 2000. Summerset received 3.0″ and Spearfish saw 1.5″. The main concern now is that wet spots and slushy areas could refreeze overnight and create slick spots in areas. Be cautious if you’re out and about tonight or Saturday morning.

Sunshine will be out for the weekend and that will help melt away some of the snow we received. However, temperatures will struggle to warm up with the snow on the ground. So, highs will be in the 20s and 30s to start the weekend for those who picked up some significant snowfall. Expect 40s for those who didn’t get much, or any. Sunday will have warmer air as highs make it into the 40s for many, while those with plenty of snow on the ground will stay in the 30s.

Temperatures next week will stay in the 40s for many on Monday, but we do expect to see some 50s return on Tuesday! Much of the snow should be melted away, except for those on the southern plains and the large piles from plowing/shoveling.

A weaker system will pass through Wednesday, bringing some rain and snow showers to the area. It’ll get a little windy, too. Once that system passes through, temperatures will fall back into the 30s for highs.

