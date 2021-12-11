State’s public universities generate more than $2 billion in revenue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A total of more than $2.1 billion in revenue for the state was generated in 2019 thanks to South Dakota’s six public universities.

According to an economic analysis released by the state Wednesday, that revenue, along with more than 12,000 jobs were created throughout the entire state. The study uses student and visitor spending, as well as operational spending to calculate this economic growth.

Board of regents president John Bastian said in a statement that the numbers show that the universities are “making an impact in the communities they serve and retaining graduates to continue to grow our workforce and economy.”

