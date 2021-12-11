“I’d rather blow than shovel,” near half foot of snow hits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although Rapid City’s near half foot of accumulation wasn’t as much as some in the surrounding area, it was enough for people to break out the shovels and blowers.

“I’ve lived around here most of my life so I’m pretty familiar with the snow. I just couldn’t get out of my driveway this morning,” says Gerald Jones of Rapid City. “There was a bunch of snow piled up. I got all the snow off the car and I just have bald tires. I couldn’t back my car up, and I just decided it would probably be safer if I just went ahead and walked to work. You know, just to be proactive and look out ahead. So, here I am walking to work!”

As the day progressed the snow stopped and let up enough for people to get the normal winter chores out of the way.

“I’d rather blow than shovel,” says Richard Caridi of Rapid City. “‘If it was powder, I’d do it by hand. But, since it’s not that much powder and I’m getting older, I’m using the snow blower. Generally, I’ll try and make a sweep the whole length of the block, and try and clean out some of the driveway some of our illustrious plows plowed in.”

“He does a good job,” says his next door neighbor, Nathan Kleinschmit, “he actually comes up mostly all the way through our neighborhood quite a bit, and he’s got a big driveway over there too. For me, I don’t have much here to do. Good thing about snow is you can always move it. So, I got to get out there and shovel and be a good neighbor. Don’t want to be that neighbor that doesn’t get shoveled. Get her cleaned off right away. This is the second time I’ve shoveled today. I’m actually on lunch now, just came out here and shoveled and got it done quick. Back to work I go.”

