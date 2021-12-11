Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two

Stevens boys begin season against Pierre, Central boys take on Aberdeen Central
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two
Friday Night Frenzy, December 10, Part Two
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central boys basketball teams faced tough East River opponents in their season openers. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team took care of business at home against Valporaiso. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Measurable snow expected Thursday night
Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Pine Ridge school receives musical equipment donated by rock band
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
According to the mother of a 4th grade student, her daughter threw away the waffles she was...
School worker accused of forcing 4th grader to eat food out of garbage can