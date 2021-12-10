Winter weather set to impact the area tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter Weather Advisories are in place for southern Campbell, Weston, Pennington and the central/northern Black Hills. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Jackson and Bennett Counties. These will continue into the middle of the day Friday. Heavy snow will move into the area through the night and snow will accumulate in areas along or south of I-90.

Accumulations will be around 2″-5″ in Rapid City, 4″-8″ in Custer, 6″-10″ for Hot Springs, 8″-12″ in Pine Ridge and Martin, 4″-7″ for Newcastle, 2″-4″ for the northern hills, 1″-3″ for Sturgis and Spearfish, and 1″-4″ for Sundance and Gillette. travel will be difficult tonight and for your morning commute Friday. Leave early to allow extra time to get to your destination safely. Take your time to try and prevent accidents and slide-offs. Let’s keep the workload light for our first responders tonight and Friday.

Snow will taper off midday Friday, but clouds will stick around for much of the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s on Saturday and in the 40s on Sunday. We climb to near 50° Monday and into the 50s on Tuesday. A system will pass through the area Wednesday and could bring some rain and snow. Too early for details, but it seems to be a quick mover, therefore I do not see any significant issues with that storm system.

