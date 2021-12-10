Snowy conditions make roads trecherous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As storms go, it’s no blizzard, but travel conditions this morning were treacherous. Across KOTA Territory as the first major in more than a month blanket the region.

According to the Street Department’s Jeremy Cahill, treating school routes, main lines, and hills and major intersections is a priority Rapid City plow crews were out as soon as the storm rolled in late last night.

Crews did pre-treat some areas but the storm intensified early this morning, covering already iced over roads.

Mike Carlson with the South Dakota Department has some safety tips for people commuting in today’s conditions.

Drive safely, go slow, and stay behind our plows. The best road conditions we have out there are directly behind our plows. The road conditions in front are not nearly as good because we’re actively removing the snowpack. So, it makes it safer behind those plows.

Drivers are urged to be extremely cautious and people with flights out of Rapid City Regional Airport are advised to check flight status with their airlines, as well as current conditions.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.