Advertisement

Snowy conditions make roads trecherous

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As storms go, it’s no blizzard, but travel conditions this morning were treacherous. Across KOTA Territory as the first major in more than a month blanket the region.

According to the Street Department’s Jeremy Cahill, treating school routes, main lines, and hills and major intersections is a priority Rapid City plow crews were out as soon as the storm rolled in late last night.

Crews did pre-treat some areas but the storm intensified early this morning, covering already iced over roads.

Mike Carlson with the South Dakota Department has some safety tips for people commuting in today’s conditions.

Drive safely, go slow, and stay behind our plows. The best road conditions we have out there are directly behind our plows. The road conditions in front are not nearly as good because we’re actively removing the snowpack. So, it makes it safer behind those plows.

Drivers are urged to be extremely cautious and people with flights out of Rapid City Regional Airport are advised to check flight status with their airlines, as well as current conditions.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Measurable snow expected Thursday night
Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Pine Ridge school receives musical equipment donated by rock band
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed

Latest News

rustic nook
Small town businesses change tactics for the off season
This move opens more shots to more Americans as the Omicron variant continues to grow in the...
CDC approves booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teenagers
Youth ride free.
Rapid Ride free youth transportation, safely getting from point A to B
Group meets in the Alex Johnson Hotel.
Republican lawmakers meet at Alex Johnson and discuss 2022 legislative session