Snow Will Continue Until About Noon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will continue across our area until about 8-11am. Total accumulation will be around 6 inches for Rapid City, with up 10 inches possible in locations to the south. This afternoon the snow and the clouds will move out and mostly clear skies are in the forecast for overnight. It is going to be quite chilly with lows in the teens and even the single digits for some locations. Warmer weather will return by the end of the weekend.

