Health Watch: Iron and your kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Iron is a very important part of our diet for both kids and adults alike. Iron is the building block for our red blood cells and it makes sure to take oxygen into our entire system. In the first year of life, your child gets plenty of iron from their formula. If they are a baby they may need a multivitamin to make sure they get enough iron to build all of those red blood cells. After a year they will transition to cow milk but we need to make sure our cow milk intake remains 24 oz or less. That means formula plus cow milk, plus whatever else milk they are on needs to be 24 oz of milk or less. Dietary iron is also important. You get it through meat and veggies and if your child doesn’t like those make sure your child has a multivitamin. Even if they get enough iron if they have too much milk due to it being absorbed. If you are wondering if your child has enough iron in their diet talk to your pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton with your Healthwatch,>

