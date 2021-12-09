Advertisement

Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend

Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend from 8 am to 10:30...
Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend from 8 am to 10:30 am at the Monument.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Grinch is in town! And this weekend there’s an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and meet the Grinch.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 am to 3 pm at The Monument Rushmore room will be the Holiday Marketplace Pop Up. Admission is free and there will be 140 local vendors.

There will also be the opportunity to have breakfast with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas characters. Breakfast will take place from 8 am to 10:30 am, with a $5 fee. The proceeds will then go to the Pennington County Toys for Tots fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Snow
Measurable snow expected Thursday night
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Barry Allman
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed

Latest News

Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Pine Ridge school receives musical equipment donated by rock band
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial
YMCA employee reads to children.
Governor Noem’s budget address reads into daycare needs
Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus
Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus