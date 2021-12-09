Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Grinch is in town! And this weekend there’s an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and meet the Grinch.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 am to 3 pm at The Monument Rushmore room will be the Holiday Marketplace Pop Up. Admission is free and there will be 140 local vendors.

There will also be the opportunity to have breakfast with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas characters. Breakfast will take place from 8 am to 10:30 am, with a $5 fee. The proceeds will then go to the Pennington County Toys for Tots fundraiser.

