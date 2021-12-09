Advertisement

The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish

Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first license has been presented to Déjà VU.

The business was one of three, Northern Hills Cannabis Care and From the Hills LLC, that was successful in the lottery drawing.

The dispensary will be expected to be in operation sometime next year, but the future for more dispensaries in Spearfish is uncertain.

“We only have one cannabis dispensary license at this time, if there is a need in the future we may add more but as of now we just have one so, will it be a big economic development tool? It’s yet to be seen,” said Jayna Watson, city planner for the city of Spearfish.

Déjà VU SD LLC is registered to Char Gamble of Spearfish.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Snow
Measurable snow expected Thursday night
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Barry Allman
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed

Latest News

Sky Ridge, a workforce housing development and sports complex... broke ground for the first home
Piles of dirt, in the brisk winter weather, all for an important cause
Wyoming lawmakers again oppose Trump-backed election changes
Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend from 8 am to 10:30...
Holiday Marketplace Pop Up offering breakfast with the Grinch this weekend
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Pine Ridge school receives musical equipment donated by rock band