Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated rain and snow showers will pass through the area this evening and early overnight. Best chance to see the light precipitation will be in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming. Up to an inch of snow is possible for some in the northern hills. Lows will be in the 20s throughout the area.

A few peeks of sunshine will be possible in the morning, but skies quickly become overcast through the day. Highs will be in the 30s for everyone. The storm we have been watching all week long will finally arrive late Thursday and snow will fall Thursday night through Friday midday. Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Jackson and Bennett Counties. An upgrade to advisories or warnings will likely be issued tonight or sometime Thursday.

Accumulations will be highest the closer you are to Nebraska. The southern plains will pick up 6″-10″. The southern hills are looking at about 4″-8″ of snowfall. Rapid City could pick up 2″-4″ of snow from this storm. If you live along or south of I-90, your Friday morning commute will likely be impacted by slippery roads. Prepare to leave early and allow for extra time to get to your destination.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s on Saturday, but warm up to near 50° by Sunday. Temperatures climb into the 50s early next week, but another system could pass through Wednesday and bring some rain and snow to the area. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week.

