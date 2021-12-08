Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus

Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus
Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday), at the board of trustees meeting, architect, Donovan Broberg, from Arc International gave a presentation on a study done for on-campus housing.

Broberg says available affordable housing is an issue for students now and could be a factor in driving students away from enrolling.

”Taking a long-term look at the Western Dakota Tech campus and seeing how it could grow, not just in the next few years, but really decades, and the next half-century, and one of those components is housing,” said Donovan Broberg, architect at ARC International.

He says the next steps going toward is creating a fully updated campus master plan and a completed student feasibility study.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Jury begins deliberating in Josh Duggar child porn trial

Latest News

The high school’s AP US Government’s class is throwing a stuffed animal drive for the holiday...
Your teddy bear could console a traumatized child
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
SD Lottery reminds citizens that scratch tickets are not legal gifts for minors
Dr. Belisle
Dr. Roger Belisle: A clinical psychologist working with first responders