Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday), at the board of trustees meeting, architect, Donovan Broberg, from Arc International gave a presentation on a study done for on-campus housing.
Broberg says available affordable housing is an issue for students now and could be a factor in driving students away from enrolling.
”Taking a long-term look at the Western Dakota Tech campus and seeing how it could grow, not just in the next few years, but really decades, and the next half-century, and one of those components is housing,” said Donovan Broberg, architect at ARC International.
He says the next steps going toward is creating a fully updated campus master plan and a completed student feasibility study.
