Warmer Wednesday, but some snow expected to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies expected overnight and temperatures will fall into the teens to 20s across the area. A warmer day is expected on Wednesday with highs reaching the 40s and 50s! Plenty of sunshine is expected for the first half of the day, but clouds will move in from the west through the afternoon and evening hours.

A weak disturbance will pass through the area Wednesday night and bring a few isolated rain and snow showers. Those who see snow showers could pick up a dusting of snow, but nothing much is expected out of that.

Another system will move in from the south and pull in plenty of moisture to dump some snow across the plains. As of right now, models suggest that the storm will mostly impact southeast Wyoming and the panhandle of Nebraska, but there could be some measurable snow for the Black Hills and southern plains. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Fall River, Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

Snow accumulations for the southern plains and southern hills could range from 3″-6″ of snow, with isolated higher amounts possible. The northern hills could see a few inches at most. In Rapid City, a dusting up to 2″ will be possible.

Once the storm passes through, temperatures will warm up nicely through the weekend Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday with some near 50° on Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s early next week with some potentially flirting with 60° by next Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.