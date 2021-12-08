Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods

Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a house in central Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a house in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say an investigation began after some items were stolen from an unlocked car in south Sioux Falls on October 14. The victim used GPS to track their stolen Apple Airpods Pro to a home in the 200 block of S Summit Avenue, according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered the stolen items. Police also recovered 17 stolen guns found inside the home. Police say 12 of the guns were stolen from unlocked cars outside city limits. The other five guns were taken from their owners at an unknown location or time.

Police believe the thefts happened between August 2 and October 3, 2021. The thefts occurred in Minnehaha County, McCook County, Lincoln County, Moody County, and Lyon County, IA.

23-year-old Mitchell Luis Arevalo has been charged in connection with the stolen items. Authorities are still searching for Arevalo.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

Latest News

SD Lottery reminds citizens that scratch tickets are not legal gifts for minors
Dr. Belisle
Dr. Roger Belisle: A clinical psychologist working with first responders
Black Hills Community Theater brings Krampus, Grinch, and Scrooge together for holiday...
Black Hills Community Theater brings Krampus, Grinch, and Scrooge together for holiday performance
Barry Allman
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial