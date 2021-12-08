Advertisement

Several Inches of Snow For Southern Counties Tomorrow Night

Snow tomorrow night
Snow tomorrow night
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much warmer weather is in the forecast for today with highs in the lower 50s for Rapid City. Tomorrow will be cool again, but the big story is the snow we expect tomorrow night into Friday. Places to the south may see as much as 5-6 inches. A winter storm watch is in effect for the counties of Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Bennett for tomorrow evening and Friday morning. Rapid City will only see about 1-2 inches of snow, whereas places north will likely not see snow at all. As we head into the weekend, warm weather is expected to return with highs in the 50s for Sunday and the early portions of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial
An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar

Latest News

Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday, but snow is expected to end the week.
Warmer Wednesday, but some snow expected to end the week
Mild tomorrow
Cold Today, Mild Tomorrow
Another chilly day on tap