Several Inches of Snow For Southern Counties Tomorrow Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much warmer weather is in the forecast for today with highs in the lower 50s for Rapid City. Tomorrow will be cool again, but the big story is the snow we expect tomorrow night into Friday. Places to the south may see as much as 5-6 inches. A winter storm watch is in effect for the counties of Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Bennett for tomorrow evening and Friday morning. Rapid City will only see about 1-2 inches of snow, whereas places north will likely not see snow at all. As we head into the weekend, warm weather is expected to return with highs in the 50s for Sunday and the early portions of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.