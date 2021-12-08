Advertisement

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The victim in the December 4th shooting in the 1600 block of South Valley Drive has been identified as 36-year-old Cassandra Clark of Kadoka. She was shot by 46-year-old Jesse Huffman, also of Kadoka.

ORGINAL INCIDENT: At around 7:40 p.m. on December 4th, police were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of South Valley Drive for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound. On arrival, police located two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds outside of the business. At this time, preliminary information gathered in this investigation (to include witness statements) indicates the incident was a murder-suicide.

