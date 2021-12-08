Advertisement

A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed

Rapid City council meetings typically end with briefing concerning a list of bills the city has to pay, but an item on this week’s bill list included something out of the ordinary.
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed
A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Darla Drew of Ward 5 raised concern over a city fine that was presented in the bill list.

Rapid City was fined $41,000 by the state for missing the deadline to file a report to the South Dakota Retirement department.

Drew stresses that it’s important to get these reports in on time because people rely on their retirement checks, and those late fees, like the one Rapid City will now have to pay, come out of taxpayer’s dollars.

”This is a contract that we have with the taxpayers, that we will guard their money and spend it well so to have this go unnoticed would’ve been kind of a slap in the face to our taxpayers,” said Darla Drew of ward 5.

She also says it seemed as if the finance department didn’t want to share that information with the council.

She wants to correct these mistakes, pay the late fee, and stress the need for transparency and efficiency moving forward.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

Latest News

The high school’s AP US Government’s class is throwing a stuffed animal drive for the holiday...
Your teddy bear could console a traumatized child
SD Lottery reminds citizens that scratch tickets are not legal gifts for minors
Dr. Belisle
Dr. Roger Belisle: A clinical psychologist working with first responders
Black Hills Community Theater brings Krampus, Grinch, and Scrooge together for holiday...
Black Hills Community Theater brings Krampus, Grinch, and Scrooge together for holiday performance