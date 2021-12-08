A late fee out of taxpayer’s pockets almost gone unnoticed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Darla Drew of Ward 5 raised concern over a city fine that was presented in the bill list.

Rapid City was fined $41,000 by the state for missing the deadline to file a report to the South Dakota Retirement department.

Drew stresses that it’s important to get these reports in on time because people rely on their retirement checks, and those late fees, like the one Rapid City will now have to pay, come out of taxpayer’s dollars.

”This is a contract that we have with the taxpayers, that we will guard their money and spend it well so to have this go unnoticed would’ve been kind of a slap in the face to our taxpayers,” said Darla Drew of ward 5.

She also says it seemed as if the finance department didn’t want to share that information with the council.

She wants to correct these mistakes, pay the late fee, and stress the need for transparency and efficiency moving forward.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.